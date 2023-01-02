Shark Tank India 2 and MasterChef India 7 to go on air today; When and where to watch, contestants list

Following the spectacular success of season 1 of the non-fictional show, Shark Tank India, the makers are back with its second season. Ever since the makers announced Shark Tank India 2, the curiosity among the audience increased multifold. Excitement about the pitchers, sharks, and who would host it started crawling in among them. While this show may have gained an immense fanbase, another non-fiction show, MasterChef India is also back with its seventh season, and the audience definitely can’t keep calm. The comments section of both these promos shared by the makers gives an insight into how eager the viewers are to drown into the world of startups and culinary. Let us first talk about Shark Tank India 2, and dive deep into what to expect from this season, where to watch, the release date, timings, the names of the sharks, and a lot more: Concept of Shark Tank India

This show is about people from various strata of society pitching their unique business ideas to the sharks. If either of the sharks is convinced by their business idea, he/she shall invest in that project to promote entrepreneurship. Several pitches made their dream come true in the last season in the presence of Sharks Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, and Ashneer Grover. Rannvijay Singha hosted this season. Ashneer Grover’s absence from Shark Tank India 2 Unfortunately, Ashneer Grover, who was one of the most-talked-about sharks from the first season, won’t be a part of the second season. His one-liners, ‘Yeh sab doglapan hai’ among others became a rage on social media, and it gave another hype to Ashneer’s career. In an interview with Red FM, Grover stated that Shark Tank India has become ‘stale’ now, and only ‘failed individuals’ go on that show. However, he might reconsider his decision of being a part of it, only if he’s paid more than Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan. When and where to watch Shark Tank India 2, release date and time Shark Tank India will continue its association with Sony TV and will go on air from January 2 onwards at 10 PM, every Monday to Friday. The show’s episodes will also be available on the channel’s digital streaming application, Sony LIV, and can be watched anywhere at your convenience. Who all are judging Shark Tank India 2? Except for Ashneer Grover, judges, Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder), Aman Gupta (boAt co-founder), Vineeta Singh (SUGAR Cosmetics CEO), Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals head) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart CEO) will reprise their roles. The newest shark joining the troupe is Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho. While the first season was hosted by ace Rannvijay Singha, this year, comedian Rahul Dua will take over the baton of hosting Shark Tank India 2.

Now, it’s time to discuss MasterChef Season 7, which is also set to dominate television. Concept of MasterChef India 7 This is a cooking show conducted on a large scale where home cooks and professional chefs compete with each other to be crowned as the ultimate ‘MasterChef India.’ This paves way for them to explore opportunities internationally too. The premiere episode will have the celebrated chefs auditioning the contestants and narrowing down the number to 36. Out of these 36 contestants, only the 16 chefs will have the fortune of getting their names printed on the aprons. When and where to watch, release date and time MasterChef India Season 7 will be telecast on Sony TV from January 2 onwards at 9 PM, every Monday to Friday. The episodes of this season will also be available on the digital streaming application of this channel, SonyLIV where one can watch the episodes anytime and anywhere. In case, you don’t have access to streaming apps, and only resort to television as your primary source of entertainment, and have missed out on the episodes, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. The repeat telecast of MasterChef India 7 can be watched on Sony TV at 7:30 AM, 1:00 PM, 3:30 PM, and 11:30 PM, every Monday to Friday. Judges of MasterChef India 7 Michelin Chefs Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora, along with one of India’s most celebrated chefs, Ranveer Brar, shall judge this season. Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar have been associated with this show in the past too. Garima Arora marks her debut as a judge in this culinary show. About MasterChef India 7 contestants There are 36 contestants, who are competing with each other by putting their best feet forward, to ultimately be titled ‘MasterChef India.’

Seems like the New Year has indeed taken off on a better note. Happy watching.

