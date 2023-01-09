Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal's savage reply to a user missing Ashneer Grover on the show; Check out

It’s been a week since Shark Tank India is back with it’s second season and it has been already making waves on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. As soon as a new episode is aired on television, in no time did the viewers flood the social media with their reactions towards a certain pitch or a judge’s decision. Recently, Anupam Mittal who is one of the sharks on the show is making headlines for his savage response to a user who said that he is missing Ashneer Grover’s presence.

Recently Anupam shared a video on his Instagram handle which was about a pitcher that came on the show. Commenting on his post, a user wrote, "Ashneer Grover ji nahi hai isliye maja nahi aara hai.” To this, he replied ‘Bigg Boss dekh lo’ and netizens were just left in splits. For the unversed, Ashneer Grover was one of the sharks who became fan’s favourite in the show’s first season but due to some unknown reasons he is not a part of Shark Tank India 2. Due to this, netizens have reacted on social media and said that the show has become boring in his absence.

Anupam has won many hearts for his wonderful gesture of offering a position to a pitcher till he is ready to restart his shoe firm. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video of the shoe company owner speaking about how his firm will close down if it does not receive new investment. Anupam wrote in the caption, “Deal li ya na li, purre India ka dil jeet liya … isi liye haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain. Well done @ganesh.balakrishnan, everybody is rooting for you & thanks for teaching us the power of being open, honest & accepting. As you and I discussed today ‘success builds ego but failure builds character. Onwards and Upwards…” As soon as he shared the video, fans praised him for this and the way he mentored the pitcher for his future.

Ashneer Grover talks about not following Shark Tank India 2

Ashneer Grover who gained a lot of limelight for being one of the most unfiltered and at times, rude sharks in the first season is yet again making headlines with his statements. Recently in a conversation, the Bharatpe co-founder talked about his absence from the Sony TV show and also revealed that he unfollowed all the fellow sharks.

In his words, “I believe in clean separation. I unfollowed all the sharks on social media even when it wasn't decided that I won't be a part of the second season. It's your game now, you play it. Why should I be made to look at what you are doing behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India 2? The moment I got to know I am not going to be there, I cut my ties.” He further added that, “I had fun till the time I was part of the show. I created a successful business for Sony TV that is worth Rs 10,000 crore.”

Furthermore, Ashneer was asked what stopped him from joining season 2 to which he replied ‘Though I am not saying that others are less. But I am a bit more, what to do? I dominated the show.’

Namita Thapar’s reaction to Ashneer’s statement

In a recent interaction, Namita Thapar who is one of the sharks was asked that what makes the second season of Shark Tank India a must watch. Reportedly, she took an idirect dig at Ashneer Grover and replied, ‘Bottom line, in season two, the toxicity is out, for good.’ Later, Anupam also said ‘Last time jo hua tha... Entrepreneurs ki bezzati kaafi hui thi, aapko woh nahi dikhegi.’

Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal talks about Ashneer Grover

In an interview with ETimes, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh were asked if they are going to miss Ashneer Grover and if his absence will have any impact on the new season of Shark Tank India. Replying to this Anupam said, “This show is bigger than any of us, it is huge as I said earlier. It is bigger than any personality whether it is me, or anybody else. Nobody from us can make or break the show. The magic is in how we all come together, the magic is in the founders, the show, and is all about the pitchers, and entrepreneurship. It is not about me or any other Shark, it is about India.”

Whereas, Vineeta on the other hand said, "I am going to miss Ashneer Grover, I think he was good. But whatever happened was between him and the channel. The show is not going to have any impact. I feel season 2 is going to be phenomenal. And I believe that 'The Show Must Go On'."

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.