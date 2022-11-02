Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer Grover to be replaced by Amit Jain? Here is list of sharks for the season

Shark Tank India, a new concept show on TV screens, gained a lot of popularity among the masses. The show offered a grand platform for budding entrepreneurs and small companies to grow their businesses and market them on a national level. The sharks in the show were leading businessmen and businesswomen, who gave funding to the participants if they approve their ideas. After the huge success of the first season of the show, the makers of the show are all set to be back with the second season of the show.

As we talk about the details of the new season of the show, here is the list of all the judges of Shark Tank India season 2.

A promo of Shark Tank India 2 was released recently, where a glimpse of all the sharks was given. The Sharks seen in the promo included Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal and a new shark Amit Jain. As the promo indicated, former shark Ashneer Grover will not be part of the upcoming season of the reality show.

Anupam Mittal

Anupam Mittal is one of the judges of Shark Tank India. He is the founder and CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Makaan.com, Mauj Mobile, and People Pictures. He was ranked among the top 50 Most Powerful People in India in Business Week. His name was also among the top Icons of India’s Digital Ecosystem in 2012 and IMPACT Digital Power 100 list in 2013.

Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh is the Co-Founder of a leading makeup brand in India, named Sugar Cosmetics. Best-selling products of this brand include Lips, Eyes, Face, and Nails products which are manufactured at excellent facilities in Germany, Italy, India, the US, and Korea. Vineeta has been recognized by The Economic Times as a young business leader for the 40 Under Forty Awards 2020. She is a fitness enthusiast and has run more than 14 full marathons.

Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the Executive director, in Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She became a part of Shark Tank India as one of the sharks. She has won The Economic Times ‘40 under Forty’ award and received Barclays Hurun’s Next Gen Leader recognition. Her name was in The Economic Times Women Ahead List of 2017. In the World Women Leadership Congress, she was given the title of Super Achiever.

Peeyush Bansal

Peeyush Bansal is an entrepreneur, who is the founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, which is the largest online eyewear retailer in India. He was the judge of Shark Tank India Season 1 in 2021 and will be seen in the new season also.

Amit Jain

Amit Jain is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the popular website CarDekho. He will be seen as the new shark on the reality show Shark Tank India. He has done civil engineering at IIT Delhi.