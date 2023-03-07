Shark Tank India 2: ‘Can’t believe it’s the finale week of Season 2 already’, Anupam Mittal shares BTS; WATCH

Since the beginning of the season, Shark Tank India 2 saw several interesting pitches as entrepreneurs from different walks of life pitched their businesses. The show is popular among the audience as many get innovative business ideas from the show. The sharks or judges of this season include some big names in the industry, including Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. This season has already entered its finale week and recently Anupam shared a BTS video where the Sharks can be seen expressing how they feel about the show.

One word from Judges for Shark Tank Season 2

In the video shared by Anupam Mittal on his Instagram account, it can be seen someone from the team asked the Sharks to express what they feel about this season in just one word. When Vineeta Singh is asked, she acts like removing tears from her cheeks and says, “explosive!” Next Namita Thapar also makes a face and then replies, “jhakkas.” Amit Jain uses the word, “awesome” to describe season 2 of the show. Further, Aman Gupta on being asked for a word, replies, “electric.” Peyush Bansal says, “it’s gonna rock” and soon the team member corrects him that he used three words. Lastly, we see Anupam Mittal reply with the word, “dhamakedar.”

Take a look at the post here:

Anupam uploaded the post with the caption, “#BTS I can’t believe it’s the finale week of Season 2 already @sharktank.india S1 ne jo ghar ghar me entrepreneurship ki aag lagayi, woh mashaal ban kar S2 me gazab ke founders aur unke lajavab businesses ke roop me aaye. Kuch baant gaye seekh aur kuch le gaye humare … lekin sabhi ne jeet liya humara. Dil se salaam to all the rocking founders.”

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV. The judges will see the final few entrepreneurs of the season in the last week.

