Shark Tank India 2 Day 14 highlights: From Namita Thapar's question to Aman Gupta's joke; All that you missed

Shark Tank India is back with its second season and it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all 5 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal , Amit Jain Namita Thapar, and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and fights over a pitch. Recently, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta got into a nasty fight over a pitch and even exchanged looks in anger.

Sharks tease Namita Thapar

As the episode starts, we see Smratika and Abhay pitching for their brand ‘Kyari’ which is a safety equipment stick for travellers. When the pitchers were giving demo about their product, Aman Gupta was seen cracking a lame joke which left everyone in splits. Furthermore, Namita Thapar was seen asking the young entrepreneurs a hilarious question ‘Can we use this stick to beat our husbands?’, to which Anupam Mittal replied ‘Ghar ki baat bahar mat kiya karo.’

First pitch

After giving the demo, Namita and Amit Jain were the first one to give the offer. After that Peyush Bansal, Anupam and Aman Gupta made an alliance and made a joint offer. However, the pitchers were not ready to make the deal because of the high equity and after a lot of negotiations, the deal was finally done with Peyush and Anupam on board.

Crispy pitch

One thing that remains constant this week is the food companies coming and impressing the sharks. The second pitch was made by a couple Gaurav and Geetika who pitched for their brand ‘MOPP Foods’ which is the first brand selling paranthas and pakodas, that are neither soggy, nor oily. When the sharks tasted their dish, they were really impressed with it. The butter chicken parantha was really enjoyed by Aman which was quite evident from his facial expressions.

Second deal

Talking about the deal, Namita was the first one who stepped out as she did not have interest in the field. Later Anupam, Peyush and Aman were also seen stepping out from the deal. But after asking s lot of questions and negotiations, the deal was finally bagged by Amit Jain.

Last pitch

Lastly, four entrepreneurs Ashish, Bhushan, Madhur and Roshan came with their brand ‘Econiture’ which basically recycles plastic waste and convert it into strong and unique furniture. During the pitch, all the four of them were seen standing on one of their benches and started jumping to show the durability of it which left the sharks in splits. However, their pitch was unique but none of the sharks invested in them as they believed that they are at a very early stage and wished them luck for their future.

About Shark Tank India 2

