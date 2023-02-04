Shark Tank India 2 Day 25 highlights: From Aman Gupta's taunts to Amit Jain's harsh comments; Top 5 highlights

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. In today’s episode, we see all the three deals being done and the sharks a usual fighting for their deal.

First pitch

As the episode started, we saw Mukul came with his brand ‘Scrap Uncle’ which is a modern day junk selling app. As he explained, it connects the ‘kabaadiwala’ with the recyclers and doubles their monthly pay scale. After the sharks completely understood his business, the deal was made by Amit Jain as he felt that in the coming years car junk will become a profitable business and he would be able to help him much better as he is related to this industry.

Ground reality of Scrap Uncle

As Mukul was explaining about ‘Scrap Uncle’, he said that to understand the business he has to keep the ‘kabaadiwala’ at his place. Amazed by this, Anupam asked him a funny question ‘Your family members must be thinking that after doing triple IIT our son will shine but if nowadays someone will ask then they will have to say ‘Raddi ka kaam karta hai’, which left everyone in splits.

Second pitch

The second pitch was about ‘Sharmaji Ka Aata’ which is a flour brand. The mother-son duo who came to demand for investment shared their emotional story as of how they made this a brand. Impressed with the lady’s talent, Namita Thapar calls her ‘the bread earner of her family’. The latter further said that ‘Now we can say that behind a successful woman is a progressive man.’ Well, the deal was done with Anupam Mittal on board.

Fight between sharks

As the deal of flour was happening, Anupam was the first one who opted out. Next, Vineeta offered the pitchers which was followed by Amit. However, when the later gave the offer Anupam was quoted saying ‘Oouch, to which Amit replied ‘The ones who are saying oouch were the first one to opt out from the deal.’ As Vineeta and Amit made a joint deal, Anupam also offered them again as he did not want the pitchers to take loan and therefore the deal was then done with him. After the deal, Amit said ‘This is cheating. At first you are out and then you are again in’ to which Namita Thapar said ‘Everything is fair in love and war.’

Last pitch

The last pitch of the episode was about ‘Manetain’ which is hair care brand particularly for curly hairs. As the sharks were not impressed with the product and its packaging, one by one everyone opted out except Aman Gupta. Amit was even quoted saying the pitchers ‘This is not a time-pass business’, to which an angry Namita said ‘Aren’t you using harsh words.’ However, Aman who was still in the game said ‘Why to fear when Aman is here’ which left everyone in splits. In the end, the deal was done with Aman on board who advised the pitchers to bring in personnel that can stand alongside help them take the brand forward.

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.