Shark Tank India 2 Day 4 Highlights: Aman Gupta refuses to invest with fellow sharks; Here's what you missed

Shark Tank India is finally back with its second season and the premiere episode aired on January 2. Ever since it has aired, the business reality show took the Internet by storm and created a buzz among the audience. For the unversed, the show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Everyone on social media is just talking about the pitches and the sharks. Now, as the Day 4 has ended, a lot has already happened and we can’t wait to reveal it to you.

Talking about the fourth episode, it was filled with some arguments, ‘dhamaka’ but a lot of entertainment for the viewers. All the 5 sharks were present in the episode including Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. With 3 pitches and a little argument between the sharks, a lot has happened in the episode. Read out the Top 5 highlights here.

Fun entry of the pitchers

The episode started in a very fun way as the first two pitchers, Nikhil and Meher entered on their bicycles. They later introduced about their products which was e-cycles and tricycles. Their products really impressed the sharks and their story was quite impressive. The judges were also seen riding the bicycles and having a fun time during the pitch. However, after their pitch Aman Gupta looks doubtful and says ‘Sometimes things are too good to be true.’

Anupam questions the pitchers

During the first pitch, the pitchers were not able to provide the exact number properly which confused the sharks. Anupam Mittal can be heard saying, “I am sorry but your numbers are not correct. Aap mast ho, but you haven’t been able to make me understand the market size or the industry. Your numbers are wrong aur aap kele ki chhilke ki tarah slippery ho. You keep making different statements. So, for these reasons, I will be out.” Further, Aman and Peyush Bansal agreed to jointly invest in their business.

Second pitch

In the second pitch, we see Geeta pitching for her snacks business worth Rs 3 crore with her 21-year-old son Vineet and his best friend. When the judges hear the age of her son, they get shocked and call him a budding entrepreneur of the country. The pitchers were seen promoting the homely essence of their brand, ‘PatilKaki’. They hope to expand their vision to pan India territories so they asked for Rs. 40 lakhs for 2.5% equity.

Aman refuses to collaborate with anyone

During the pitch, when Aman is about to make an offer to Vineet and his mother, Anupam interrupts and tells the pitchers he is ready to offer Rs 40 lakh for 4% equity. The former says, "What about me? I am not being made to talk only). Further, the lady suggests that the four interested ‘sharks’ give her a combined offer to which Aman says, ‘I don't want to do it with the other four. I want to do it alone).’ Later, the pitchers choose Anupam and Peyush.

Dhamakedaar pitch

Talking about the last pitch of the episode, it was indeed a dhamakedaar one as the pitchers literally made a blast on the sets. As Roshan and Ankita entered, they light a fire inside the box and then threw their fire extinguisher ball inside it which made a blast and the fire stopped. Impressed by their B2B model, only Namita invested in their company as she feels it is for a noble cause.

About Shark Tank India 2

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on the Sony Television channel on January 2. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV. Talking about the changes in sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. The other sharks include Vineeta, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar. The second season of the show is hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.