Shark Tank India 2 Day 5 Highlights: Vineeta Singh gets emotional for a pitcher; Top 5 highlights

Shark Tank India is finally back with its second season and the premiere episode aired on January 2. Ever since it has aired, the business reality show took the Internet by storm and created a buzz among the audience. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Everyone on social media is just talking about the pitches and the sharks. Now, as the Day 5 has ended, a lot has already happened and we can’t wait to reveal it to you. From Vineeta Singh getting emotional for a struggling pitcher to Aman Gupta sharing his survival story, there is a lot in store for you.

First pitch

The first pitch saw a couple named Himanshu and Nikita pitching for their skincare brand. Their company ‘Winston’ introduces a line of beauty appliances that can be used at home, thus cut down on one’s rounds to the salon. However, Aman opted out from the pitch as he can’t invest in any competitor brand but he wished them luck. Later, Anupam and Vineeta were impressed by their pitch and decided to invest.

Crazy marriage story

During the first pitch, the sharks were really curious to know about the couple’s marriage and asked them about their story. The couple said that it was an arrange marriage and their story left everyone in splits, especially Namita Thapar.

Vineeta gets emotional

During the second pitch, a shoe brand owner Ganesh breaks down while confessing how his business isn’t working well and that he is penniless right now. He also reveals that he will search for a job and work with someone who has done this before and will then try to set up his own business later. His story also leaves Vineeta Singh emotional and she too gets teary-eyed. While his pitch presumably doesn’t work but all the sharks praise his spirit and courage for being so honest on national television.

Aman shares his story

While Ganesh was narrating his story and got emotional, Aman Gupta shared his struggle story with everyone to motivate the pitcher. He said, ‘My 3 businesses failed but I didn’t stop. I restarted life, stopped business, did job for 2 years and started my business again.’ Anupam Mittal also tells Ganesh, ‘Shark Tank is not just about funding. It is also about perspective. I have an open offer for you for a job.’ Aman further says, ‘That's what an entrepreneur is: he stands back up after falling down. You are down but not out my friend.’

Third pitch

Coming next, the Chhabra brothers made a dramatic entry as they came to pitch for their brand ‘Organic Smokes’. Their fun banter was something that left everyone in splits, especially Aman Gupta. Although, their herbal cigarettes did impress every shark but none of them agreed to invest in their business as they disagreed with their claims of it not having any harmful effects. However, the pitchers bid farewell, but their sporting spirit and funny accent was worth remembering.

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.