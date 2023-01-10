Shark Tank India 2 Day 6 highlights: Judges meet the cutest pitchers of the season; Here's what you missed

It’s been a week since Shark Tank India is back with it’s second season and it has been already making waves on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. As soon as a new episode is aired on television, in no time did the viewers flood the social media with their reactions towards a certain pitch or a judge’s decision. In today's episode, we see the sharks' meeting the cutest pitchers of the season and the inspiring story of Bhaskar really touched everyone's heart.

Cutest pitchers

In the first pitch, we see a lady named Jyoti entered with her two sons who started the pitch in the cutest way possible. They came to pitch for their brand 'TeaFit' which is a healthy bevearge brand. After the pitch was over, the sharks called the kids to them and their fun banter was totally unmissable. One of the kids asked Anupam Mittal that if he is the owner of Lenskart to which the former said yes. When Aman Gupta asked the kid about Namita Thapar's company, the little boy replied Shaadi.com which left everyone in splits. 'Yes Namita is wearing red that is why she looks like the owner of Shaadi.com' said Anupam in the most hilarious manner.

First pitch

The sharks were really impressed with the way Jyoti explained her whole business to them. She also revealed that her mother-in-law was the first investor in her business and that she has 0.5% investement in the company. Coming down to the offer, Namita was the first one who came out of the deal. After negaotiating a little, Jyoti was able to bring all the four sharks including Aman, Anupam, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh togther for the deal.

Seond pitch

The second pitch of the episode was about a mobile and web platform application 'Haqdarshak' which was presented by Aniket Doegar. While government schemes for people living in the rural areas of India are on the rise, there is a lack of awareness among them so the aim of this app is to educate people about their governmental scheme applications and eligibility. Talking about the deal, the pitcher was able to bring Peyush, Vineeta and Aman onboard with Rs 1 crore for 2% equity.

Women empowerment

In the second pitch, we see Aniket revealed that his company has employed 200 people, with 3000 active agents out in the field, and an all-women CXO (Chief Executive Officer) team. Impressed with this, Peyush also revealed that his company's international branches are also headed by women only. Moreover, it was surprising for all the sharks to see a platform which is emerging as one of the most providing business models that aims to help bridge the gap between citizens of the country and their own rights.

Last pitch

The last pitch of the episode was the most interesting one. From the grand entry of the pitchers to their yummy Puranpoli, everything was loved by the sharks.Three pitchers named Bhaskar KR, Vittal Shetty and Saurabh Choudhary came to pitch for their brand ‘Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar.' Besides their business idea, the sharks loved the inspiring story of Bhaskar of how he became an entreprenuer from a server at a restaurant. Talking about the deal, all the sharks backed out from it as they think that the business is already doing well and they wished them luck for future.

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.