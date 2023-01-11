Shark Tank India 2 Day 7 highlights: Aman Gupta's 4 Gs and Namita Thapar's solo deal; Here's what you missed

It’s been a week since Shark Tank India is back with it’s second season and it has been already making waves on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. As soon as a new episode is aired on television, in no time did the viewers flood the social media with their reactions towards a certain pitch or a judge’s decision. Well, all the 5 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal , Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and remarks about a ceratin business. In today's episode, we see the sharks' making some bold investments and also their fun banter with the pitchers was just unmissable.

First pitch

The episode starts with a gamiefied educational application 'GunjanApp Studios' which was presented by Sourav and Gunjan. Their app has 40+ mobile games for kids which help teach them subjects like Maths, English, Hindi and more in a fun way. However, their business was going quite well but none of the sharks showed interest to invest in their business as they felt that it will increase the screen time of the kids.

Impressive gamified culture

During the first pitch, the sharks were really impressed when they heard the number of downloads of their games and the revenue that they were earning from it. Peyush Bansal applauded their efforts for creating such an app and that too after quiting their all good life in US. He further suggested them to expand their work culture and to spend more in the business if they are already earning well from it.

Second pitch

The second team was a mother-son duo who came to promote their healthy and delicious salads brand 'The Simply Salad.' Payal is a single mother who raised her son Soham and now both of them are running their salads business. Impressed with their behaviour and skills, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta agreed to invest in their business. However, all the sharks were in shock as Aman invested in a health brand who is always a fan of 'butter-chicken'.

Aman Gupta's 4 Gs

During the second pitch, Vineeta was quoted saying 'You both have this G combo-Grit and Gratitude which will take you to the heights.' Aman, on the other hand jokes 'The 3rd G is this Gupta' which left everyone in splits. However, when Anupam Mittal said that these pitchers don't need investment from anyone, then Aman took an indirect dig at him and said 'The 4th G is Gyaan which you really don't need because we have to do business.'

Namita's solo deal

The last pitch of the episode was something which amazed Namita Thapar as it was realted to medical field. 'AyuSynk' is a digital stethoscope which enhances the audio factor while listening in to the patient’s heartbeats or chest vibrations. Vineeta, Aman and Anupam came out of the deal due to lack of specialization in that deal. However, Peyush offered Namita to make a joint deal but the latter wanted to go solo. In the end, the pitchers decided to go with Namita and the latter was quoted saying 'Although I am a dolphin but when any medical deal comes, then I become a shark.'

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.