Shark Tank India 2 Day 8 highlights: 'Don't disrespect' says Peyush Bansal as he argues with Anupam Mittal

It’s been a week since Shark Tank India is back with it’s second season and it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all the 5 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal , Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and remarks about a ceratin business. In today's episode, we see the sharks' getting into a heated argument over a ceratin deal.

First pitch

As the episode starts, we see Vineet Saraiwala pitches in for his brand ‘Atypical Advantage’ which is India’s biggest inclusive platform offering employment opportunities to the disabled people. He himself had a rare case of Retinitis Pigments, a genetic degenerative eye condition that causes severe vision impairment. Impressed with his noble cause, Peyush, Anupam, Namita and Aman offers him to make a deal.

First fight

During the pitch, Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal got into an argument and both of them decided to step back. The former wanted to do a solo deal whereas Anupam who was making a joint deal with Namita and Aman wanted Peyush to join them. As a result, both Peyush and Anupam stepped back and the deal was bagged by Namita and Aman. After the pitch was over, Peyush was quoted saying 'Do not disrespect man.' Anupam on the other hand answered 'You were saying rubbish. You said you never make deals when so many people are involved but you have done it in the past, so don't say that.' Namita Thapar was seen asking both of them to calm down.

Mother-daughter duo

The second pitch was made by a mother-daughter duo who came to represent their brand 'House of Chikankari' which is an original handmade chikankari outfits' company. Their pitch had a very aesthetic beginning as it started with a classical dance performance which impressed the sharks. However, the entreprenuership skills and their background story was something which really touched the sharks. Then Vineeta and Anupam made a joint offer to the pitchers and later Aman and Peyush made a joint offer.

Unexpected deal

Talking about the deal, Namita happily stepped down from the deal and said 'I would like my brother(Aman Gupta) to take this deal. However, a surprised Vineeta Singh asked her why the former thinks so to which she replied 'Because Aman is my favourite shark.' Now, Vineeta and Anupam were one one side and Peyush and Aman on the other side. But after a litlle bit of negotiation, the mother-daughter duo went with Peyush and Aman's offer. Later, Namita was quoted saying 'What an unexpected deal, two men supporting two women in a chikankari business.'

Unique pitch of the episode

The last pitch of the episode was the most unique pitch as it was about jewelleries made out of DNA. Preeti Maggo who is the founder of 'Magic Of Memories' came to pitch for her brand which was about making jewlleries out of pet DNA, blood, breast milk, umbilical cord, or a baby's first hair. After hearing the pitch and her revnue model, all the sharks step out from the offer as they feel that this kind of idea is very new for the people and it would be a little hard for people to accept it. However, they all complimented Preeti for following her passion and making a business out of it.

