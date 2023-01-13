Shark Tank India 2 Day 9 highlights: Sharks get into a conflict of words over a pitch; Deets inside

It’s been a week since Shark Tank India is back with it’s second season and it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all the 5 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal , Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and remarks about a ceratin business. In today's episode, we see all the sharks getting into a conflict of words over a certain pitch but read out to know who bags that deal.

First pitch

The episode started with a colorful entry by Rushika and Siddharth who came to pitch for their brand 'Paradyes' which is a semi-permamnent hair color brand safe for hair growth. The sharks were really impressed with their marketing, branding and even the packagin of their product. Their ask was 65 lakhs for 1% equity but the pitch didn't easily got over instead started a heated argument between the judges.

Sharks fight for the deal

Initially, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh gave them the offer which was followed by Peyush Bansal. Then Aman Gupta also joined the race and we can see the 4 sharks fighting for the deal. However, the pitchers made it very clear that they want Vineeta and Aman on board which resulted in a clash among the sharks. Anupam was quoted saying 'You have played a dirty game' and calls Aman 'Dalbadlu.' Namita Thapar on the other hand was seen resolving the fight among everyone. Later, the deal was bagged by Aman and Vineeta but Peyush was heard saying 'You made the wrong choice.'

Second pitch

After the longest pitch of the season, came Chavi Singh with her brand 'Nestroots' which is an affordable luxury home decor brand. When aksed about the company's goals, she said that she wants to make this brand the ultimate go-to destination for Indian shoppers by providing them home decor of elegant aesthetic and unique designs. Impressed by her revenue model, Namita Thapar gives her an offer of Rs. 50 lakhs for 2% equity which was accepted by her.

Last pitch

The last pitch of the episode was about a wearable and stretchable cloth which is wore for deep sleep. Presnted by Hardik, his brand 'Coezy Sleep' aims to provide a soothing relaxation to people suffering from anxiety, insomania, etc. As his product was extremely new for the Indian market, so none of the sharks stepped for making the deal.

Fun banter between the sharks

During the last pitch, we can see Hardik asking Anupam to come and try their product to which the latter was quoted saying 'I will definitely try but I will not sleep with you' which left everyone in splits. When he tried the product, he quickly asks Aman for a sleepover and says, 'When there is a fight, then a sleepover solves everything.' Although, the deal was not done but the fun banter among the sharks was completely unmissable.

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.