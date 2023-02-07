Shark Tank India 2: ‘Don't give wrong information’, Anupam Mittal to pitchers of herbal tea brand

The episode started with a streetwear brand, followed by a pitcher offering campus placements who managed to get four sharks onboard. In the final pitch, Sunil Chandra Saha and Nitesh Singh of Blue Tea introduced their herbal tea brand to the judges. True to its name the pitchers poured the blue herbal concoction into the cups for pitchers to taste. They called themselves global leaders in blue tea and proposed an investment of Rs. 75 lakhs for 1% equity. The sharks seemed to like their idea and asked them questions about the business and educational background. Vineeta mentioned the packaging of the brand was ‘zabardast’ (excellent) and the color combination and different fonts made it attractive. Aman also agreed to this.

Shark Tank India season 2 hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, has six judges Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The judges have seen some interesting pitches on Shark Tank India 2 since the start of this season. Pitchers are leaving no stone unturned to impress the sharks and get them on board for their businesses. But, in the latest episode, pitchers of a herbal tea brand took it too far to impress the judges and got called out on the show.

Blue Tea fails to impress sharks

The pitchers explained the process of collecting the flowers and extracting them to make the tea. Blue Tea delivers to all cities of the country online and also to several countries abroad. As Anupam’s turn came, he said, “You’re making a big claim by stating you are the first blue tea brand.” He shared his experience of having blue tea and other types of tea while living in the United States. He also expressed his dissatisfaction by saying, “You’re doing gimmicky, that’s why I’m calling you out. Humlog tamasha karne baithe nahi hai, humlog serious business karne chahte hai (we are not here for fun, but we want to do serious business).” He shared that he could have invested if they didn’t come up with the false claims.

Agreeing with Anupam, Amit called them ‘topibaz’ for betraying the trust of the judges. Namita explained that she did not want to invest because of personal preferences as she is a traditional type of chai person. None of the judges came forward with a deal except Aman. He settled the final deal at Rs. 50 lakhs for 3% equity and Rs. 25 lakhs debts at 12% interest.

About Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2 and airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The show’s episodes are also available on the channel’s digital streaming application, Sony LIV.

