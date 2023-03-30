Shark Tank India 2: Find out WHY netizens lashed out at a dental care brand for promoting 'toxic work culture'

Shark Tank India season 2 began with a bang in January 2023 and like its previous season, the second season too saw some interesting and unique pitches. The six sharks Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain invested a huge amount in several brands. The season wrapped up with some impressive deals and one among them was a dental care brand founded by Jatan Bawa and Tushar Khurana.

These pitchers received huge funding of Rs 80 lakhs from three sharks including Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. After this episode of Shark Tank India 2 went live, the sales of this dental brand hiked and their inventory has been getting stocked up with massive orders on daily basis. Taking to their social media handle, recently the brand shared a video of how they have been hustling with the orders. In this video, it was written that the Account Manager of the company had 'hardly slept in the last 30 days' as he looks after the entire dispatching of the business. This post did not go down well among the netizens and the users lashed out at the brand for promoting a 'toxic work culture'.

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of the brand's Instagram account's story and slammed the company and wrote, "for the millionth time, your startup employee not having slept well in 30 days is not a flex" Another user wrote, "They raised a total of $3.7M in Series-A funding, as well Rs. 80L investment on Shark Tank @peyushbansal @namitathapar @vineetasng are you guys funding startups that exploit its workforce? Is it not sufficiently funded to hire to meet rising demand?" While one user called them irresponsible, "Most irresponsible company for this week and also forever. Never use their products."

Dental care brand's official statement:

The brand later released an official statement and clarified its intention for sharing the Instagram story. They wrote, "We are extremely sorry if the post expressed the idea of toxic work culture. Our sole motive was to applaud people who extended their support when things went bigger than we had anticipated. We are deeply apologetic if this indicated toxicity in the workplace." Further added, " We're sorry if our post came out incorrectly. The idea was to not glorify toxic work culture but applaud the team that helped navigate the Shark Tank surge. We had not anticipated such customer love despite being prepared to the best of our abilities and we're hiring constantly."

Shark Tank India Season 2 was judged by 6 sharks - Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The episode went off the air on 10 March 2023.

