Shark Tank India 2: From Aman Gupta to Vineeta Singh, here's a look at the net worth of all the sharks

Shark Tank India 2 is doing rounds on social media for its amazing yet controversial episodes this time. The show has been making headlines owing to the unique pitches, judges’ one liners and so much more. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and even net worth. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Guta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. Here’s a look at their approximate net worth: - Vineeta Singh

Vineeta Singh graduated with a BTech degree from IIT Madras in Electrical Engineering. After graduation, she completed her master's from IIM Ahmedabad in MBA. IIT and IIM alumnus Vineeta is now the co-founder of a popular cosmetics brand ‘Sugar’. Her estimated net worth is Rs 300 crores. The entrepreneur is also a co-founder of a beauty subscription service.

Amit Jain Amit Jain is the new shark of this season who replaced Ashneer Grover. He graduated with a BTech degree from IIT Delhi. He has been in the business industry for over 15 years and owns an online portal that helps people buy and sell cars online ‘CarDekho.com’. The entrepreneur started the company with his brother Anuragh Jain in 2007. Amit’s estimated net worth is nearly Rs 2900 crores.

Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is graduated with an accounting degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). After graduation, he completed his master's from the Indian School of Business (MBA) in Finance which is located in Hyderabad. He owns a notable audio and wearables brand ‘Boat’ which is a tech company founded in 2015 that manufactures headphones, earphones and several other travel gadgets. His reported net worth is Rs 700 crores.

Namita Thapar Namita Thapar completed her CA from ICAI and after that she completed her master's at Duke University in MBA. The business tycoon is based in Pune and has invested in several startups and businesses. Her reported net worth is Rs 600 crores. Currently, she is the CEO of a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Peyush Bansal Peyush Bansal graduated with a BTech degree from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. After graduation, he completed his master's from IIM Bangalore (MBA) in Management Studies. Now he is the CEO of an eyewear brand ‘Lenskart.com’. He founded the company in 2010 after working in a firm in America. His approximate net worth is Rs 600 crores.

Anupam Mittal Anupam Mittal graduated with an accounting degree from Boston College in Commerce, which is located in Massachusetts. He is the CEO of a popular online matrimonial site ‘Shaadi.com’. He is also known for investing in several companies. The businessman’s approximate net worth is Rs 185 crores.

