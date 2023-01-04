Shark Tank India 2: From Aman Gupta's reaction to Vineeta Singh's deal; Top 5 highlights from Day 2

Shark Tank India is finally back with it’s second season and we are super happy. Ever since it has aired, the business reality show took the Internet by storm and created a buzz among the audience. For the unversed, the show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. The first episode aired on January 2 and it got a great response from the viewers.

Talking about the second episode, it was filled with some great laughter and entertainment. Three pitchers came and pitched for their respective products. All the 5 sharks were present in the episode including Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal. Moreover, Anupam was seen sharing a tragic incident from his life which shocked everyone. Over all, the episode was wholesome and it taught us a lot.

Top 5 highlights from the episode

First pitch

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 2 begins with husband-wife pitchers Manish and Slony, who are from a Paithani-weave saree brand Very Much Indian. They sell traditionally weaved Paithani saree and invite a 63yr-old weaver, who shows proper weaving technique. Aman Gupta was amazed as he saw the saree weaving technique for the first time. We can also see Namita Thapar connects with the pitchers over their Maharashtrian bond. However, Vineeta, Anupam and Peyush opt out, Aman wishes to co-invest with Namita. She reacts, “I wanted to go solo. Now you pitch me why I should take you as co-investor?” Eventually, Aman and Namita come together and agree for investing in their business.

Fun banter with the pitchers

During the first pitch, Slony makes Vineeta and Namita wear Paithani saree and Aman says his wife will be very upset if he doesn’t get her a saree back home. He says, “If you want to gift me, give me that Rs 1.80 lakh saree.” The pitchers say if they get the cheque, they’ll give it to him which left everyone in splits.

Second pitch

In the second pitch, a young kid named Divyajeet comes and makes a pitch about their product. After the pitch, he announces that his uncle, Abhishek is the founder of a kid’s smart watch brand. The watch has many features, which helps kids stay connected to their parents and also sees their safety – through video calls, SOS calling, and works independently without the help of a phone. On being asked that why he came up with such an idea, Abhishek narrated a tragic incident and that’s from where he got the idea of smart watch. Furthermore, the deal was jointly done by Vineeta and Anupam.

Anupam shares a heart-breaking incident

During the second pitch, Anupam questions the pitchers that why don’t they make similar smart watch for old people. He says, “I remember 2 years back my grandmother perished in a fire. This thing still makes me think. I keep wondering for how long she might have cried for help. It breaks my heart everytime I think about it. So why not for old people as well.” After hearing the incident, everyone was in shock. To this, Abhishek said that they do have one for the elderly and it has an anti-fall option as well which impressed the sharks.

Third pitch

The third pitch was done by Uttam and Priyank who came with their healthy soup brand, SoupX. They had customised soups for everyone according to their taste along with some healthy meals. Their main aim was to replace the basic soups with a trusted and branded soup meal for which they were pitching. When the pitchers made them taste their soup, Aman was disappointed and straight aways said ‘I didn’t like this bro.’ However, the sharks were disappointed as they didn’t have proper knowledge about their own business. But Vineeta agreed to invest in their business as she feels that they were desperate for guidance and they might work this out together.

About Shark Tank India 2

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on the Sony Television channel on January 2. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Talking about the changes in sharks, Ashneer Grover (previously MD and Co-Founder at BharatPe) is replaced by Amit Jain. He is the CEO of CarDekho.com. The other sharks include Vineeta, Peyush, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar. The second season of the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.