Shark Tank India 2: Healthy snacking app leaves Peeyush Bansal impressed

In the previous episode of Shark Tank India 2, the sharks encountered some innovative and note-worthy pitches, which led to many interesting moments on the show.

The day began with Dipti Singhal, Tarun Agarwal, and Shivani Garg introducing their app for healthy snacks. Peeyush Bansal lauded the pitchers for their innovative idea and said, "You are the first people who have made an app for snacks and I am very impressed with it. The mastermind behind this is quite intelligent."

After the pitch was done, Vineet offered them Rs 50 lakhs for 7.1% equity of the company, with a valuation of Rs 7 crores. The pitchers took some time off and negotiated it with Rs 50 lakh for 6.5% equity with a valuation of Rs 7.69 crores. The pitchers and the shark agreed after a mutual decision.

The second pitch was by Abhishek Y, Lt Col Y Rajasekhar Reddy, and Shubhankar Y, who introduced their brand which is a one-stop company for toys and art and craft. Firstly, the sharks gave a salute to Rajasekhar for his services to the country. However, none of the sharks were impressed by their idea of a brand and the pitchers could not get a deal.

The next pitch was by Darshan Shetty and Mustakeen Sheikh, who introduced ready to make waffles and pancakes brand. Their pitch left Namita emotional as she spoke about how she spends her Sunday with her kids while having a similar kind of breakfast. The pitchers asked for Rs 75 lakhs for 5% equity with a valuation of Rs 15 crores. However, the other sharks were not impressed with the idea as it was not breaking any stereotypes but Namita made an offer for the sake of her kids' fondness towards such food items and offered Rs 75 lakhs for 15% equity with a valuation of Rs 5 crores. The pitchers agreed to Namita's offer and got the cheque.

The last pitch of the day was very unique and quirky as it was about ice cream for pets. The pitcher Darshan Kaur Khalsa stated that the product is a premix ice cream powder for pets and has been made with all the researched ingredients. The pitch left all the sharks curious and they started asking more questions about the product. However, the cost of the product was Rs 200 which shocked the sharks and they eventually opted out. In the end, Darshan left without getting any deal.

