Shark Tank India 2 highlights: Aman Gupta and Amit Jain get into a war of words; Former calls him 'Ladaaku'

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. In today’s episode, we saw Amit Jain and Aman Gupta getting into a war of words for a particular deal.

As the episode begins, we see a trio of Anitha, Prajal and Divyansh introducing themselves and their brand ‘GeeAni’ which is an electronic tractor used in the agricultural sector. They basically make electronic tractors which are smaller in size and mostly helpful for those farmers who are having a small-scale business. As the small-scale farmers cannot afford tractors, so they aim at selling the electronic tractor at a very reasonable rate in the market.

When the sharks asked them about their story, Prajal said that he don’t have any of the parents. He was quoted saying ‘I was 2 years old when my father divorced my mother and in 2013 I lost my mother. I did not have any paternal or maternal family.’ He further said that Anitha is his mother’s friend and after the latter’s demise she has been looking after him. Hearing this, the sharks were shocked and Vineeta applauded Anitha and said ‘Nowadays even close family does not support you the way you have accepted him.’

Sharks’ fun banter

After Prajal explained about his product, all the sharks took a test drive on the tractor and it was delight to watch them together. While Aman was driving the tractor, other sharks were sitting on it. Moreover, Aman in his Punjabi accent was singing ‘Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle..’ and everyone was left in splits. In the end Vineeta took a dig at Aman and said ‘You drive like Delhi people.’

Amit Jain and Aman Gupta get into a war of words

Impressed with their product, Aman agreed to deal with the pitchers. A little later, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and Aman made a joint offer to them. However, Amit Jain disagreed to be a part of the joint deal and said he wants to go solo. When the pitchers asked for some time, Amit said ‘Take your time and think very carefully. I am from this industry and I can help you in every way.’ Aman, on the other hand took a dig at him and said ‘Yes, think very carefully’, whereas Vineeta said ‘Do not go for 20% equity.’ After deciding, the pitchers decided to go with Aman, Vineeta and Anupam whereas Amit was quoted saying ‘You took a wrong decision.’ Later, when they were clicking the group picture Aman said ‘Don’t take Amit, he is very ladaaku.’