Shark Tank India 2 highlights: For the first time sharks give an open offer; Pitcher receives blank cheque

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar . In today’s episode, we see the sharks giving an open offer for the first time.

In today’s epsidoe, the first pitcher Ajinkya Dhariya came with his brand ‘Padcare’ that aims at disposing the sanitary napkins in a dignified manner and also recycling the waste plastic. The pitcher further explained that besides this the machine also provides pads to the women when they need it. Impressed with the noble cause behind his business, Aman Gupta was quoted saying ‘You are the real Padman.’ He further compliments him that ‘You have not done MBA and even though you have all the answers to the questions. It’s a very good thing.’

Time for deal

After giving all the explanation about his brand, Ajinkya gets his first offer from Peyush Bansal who gives him a blank cheque. He said ‘You had come for Rs 50 lakhs. Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap vo lelo aur aapki value pe.’ Then Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh gave him a joint offer and said ‘2 women want to join you in this mission.’ Later Anupam Mittal also joined and gave his offer. After all the offers, Aman said ‘It has never happened before, people are offering you an open offer.’ To this Ajinkya negotiated and asked all the fours sharks to come together in 1 crore for 4% equity. Well, the deal was finally done and everyone looked happy with it.

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.