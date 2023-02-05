Shark Tank India 2: Judges stunned after 18-year-old reveals he became an entrepreneur at 8

Shark Tank India 2 began with a bang, and it has already garnered a lot of attention owing to its content. As we all know, the show offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to the judges, also known as sharks. This reality show has changed a lot of people's perspectives about business. The judges have also invested in numerous businesses, which have proved to be profitable. The channel daily shares a promo of the upcoming episode on its social media handles. 18-year-old Shreyaan Daga impresses sharks:

Sony TV recently shared a promo in which we saw Padcare, OLL, SwadeshiBlessings, and Febris pitchers explaining their pitch to the sharks. However, who caught the attention of the judges was the third pitcher of the day 18-year-old Shreyaan Daga, who is the founder of a skill development company. Shreyaan revealed that in 28 months they have upskilled 35k kids. When Piyush Bansal asked his age, Shreeyan replied that he is 18 years old. This revelation surprised the judges and Shreyaan then continued that he is in entrepreneurship since 8 years. The 18-year-old pitcher continued that his company has made 3.2 crores in revenue. Aman Gupta then gives a standing ovation to Shreyaan. Shreyaan also shared that his goal is to bring 1 percent till then he won't leave it. Peyush then compliments Shreyaan and says, "Never met anybody like this at Shark Tank.

Watch the promo here-

The channel shared another promo of Shreeyan in which we see Peyush Bansal ask his age, Shreyaan then elaborated, “I started my entrepreneurial journey at the age of 8. I started selling my paintings and earned Rs 9000. In 7th grade, I did an internship in the stock market. " Anupam Mittal then tells Shreyaan, “Tell me your age." But Shreyaan continues telling about his journey and says, "In 9th grade, I started giving loans in school for 40-50% interest.” Anupam again says, "Why are you being slippery? Tell me your age." The 18-year-old pitcher replied, “I turned 18 just a few days back.”

Watch the promo here-

In the episode, it is seen that Shreyaan also informed the sharks his dad is an investor, and he had helped him financially with Rs 2 lakh in building his start-up. Shreyaan said that he returned him the money later multiple-fold. He asks for 30 lakh, 2% equity. Learning about his revenue, Aman gives him a standing ovation and calls him a champ. He cracks a deal with Vineeta and Peyush, who offer him Rs 30 lakh for 5% equity with a valuation of Rs 6 crore. About Shark Tank India season 2: Shark Tank India Season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2 and airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The show’s episodes are also available on the channel’s digital streaming application, Sony LIV.

