Shark Tank India 2: Know when and where to watch

Shark Tank India season 1 was widely popular on Indian Television screens and received a great response from the audience for its interesting concept. This popular business reality show grabbed eyeballs owing to its catchy content as several budding entrepreneurs pitched their unique business ideas to the sharks. This reality show has changed a lot of people's perspectives on business. Now the makers are all set to launch its Shark Tank India season 2 and the promo and premiere date are out.

Shark Tank India season 2 will premiere on January 2, 2023, and will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV. It will also air on Sony's digital platform that is Sony Liv.

What time to watch Shark Tank India season 2:

Shark Tank India season 2 will premiere at 10 pm on Sony TV.

Shark Tank India season 2 'sharks':

Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics

Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com

Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle

Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com

Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho

Shark Tank India season 2 promo:

Ahead of the premiere of Shark Tank India season 2, the makers have started sharing the promos of the upcoming season on its official Instagram handle. In the recent promo, we see an entrepreneur pitching his surprising business idea and demanding 5% equity for only Rs. 5. The entrepreneur said, "Coconut duniya ko pura corporate banana hai kyuki 256 billion revenue hai coconut ke ass pass every year in our country. Fir bhi Coconut duniya pur unorganized, unhygienic and unutilised sector hai. Sharks we are here asking for Rs. 5 for a 5% equity for our company." All the sharks look surprised as the entrepreneur only asked for Rs. 5 demand.