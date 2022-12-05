Shark Tank India 2 makers announce premiere date; Watch Promo

Shark Tank India makers are all set to roll out the second season and have finally released the premiere date of the show. The popular business reality show will start airing from 2nd January on Sony TV. Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho.

Sony TV recently dropped a promo of Shark Tank India season 2 on its official Instagram handle and announced the premiere date. In the promo, we see a mother scolding her son for not studying and taunting him that he will become a gardener if he doesn't study. Soon the gardener who listens to their conversation sarcastically says, "Gardening mei kya rakha hai. Ab dekho pichle saal hamara revenue hus tha sirf 28 lakh. Iss saal bhi kuch khaas nahi hai do chaar business park ka contract mil gaya hai zyada se zyada revenue hoga 50 lakh. Kyuki overall revenue kaafi chota hai matra 20,000 crore. Toh job hi pakdo laga rahega mann office politics mei." We then see the makers unveil the premiere date of the show.

Watch the promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! #SharkTankIndia season 2 starts from 2nd Jan, 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV."

About Shark Tank India 1:

Shark Tank India season 1 was one of the most popular reality shows on Television screens that grabbed eyeballs owing to its unique concept. The show offered a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to the judges who are also known as sharks. The show was hosted by Rannvijay Singha and comprised seven sharks or investors: Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal.

Shark Tank India season 2 will premiere on January 2 and will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV at 10 pm.