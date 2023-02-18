Shark Tank India 2: Mother-Daughter pitcher duo wins judges’ hearts through tales of tragic past

Shark Tank India 2 hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, has six judges Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. This season saw some entertaining banter between judges, interesting pitches, and also pitchers giving their best to win over the judges. We also saw several pitches making the judges emotional. In the latest episode, a mother and daughter who run a successful cake business made the judges emotional with their tragic story. The entrepreneurs Fatema Barodawala and Duriya Barodawala are owners of Cakelicious. Fatema Barodawala shares that she was in an abusive relationship which she decided to end and get back to her parents to start her venture, Cakelicious. They have served more than 2 lakhs customers and they asked for 25 lakhs for 5% equity. The pitch of Fatema brings a smile to all the sharks’ faces.

Peyush Bansal asks Fatema to share her story with everyone. Fatema shared, “I did BCA and was working at Wipro for 6 months. Then I got engaged and had to leave the job. I got married and had to walk out of it because the relationship was getting physically abusive. During Covid, I took help from my family and police authorities and took a rescue flight to reach Kolkata. I was four months pregnant at the time.” The sharks laud her courage and her mom for being her support. Namita says to Duriya, “You have ventured into your daughter’s business at this age, so big credit to you.” Her mom is the head chef of Cakelicious.

The final deal The sharks taste the cakes and Anupam shares his excitement to find gluten-free options. Namita calls Peyush ‘bhukkad’ as he is on diet. The sharks ask about their expectations and profits. Aman advises them to not take any investment because they have a steady profit and are doing good in their business. All the sharks back out except Amit. He shares that he is inspired by their journey and would like to help them in the distribution. He offers them Rs 15 lakh for 15% equity and Rs 10 lakh as debt interest-free. They get the deal for Rs 25 lakh for 20% equity.

