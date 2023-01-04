Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar breaks silence for rejecting Recode's pitch, says 'That’s me, no regrets'

Shark Tank India's second season began with a bang, and it has already garnered a lot of attention owing to its content. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2, and the first episode witnessed several interesting pitches, amongst them one who grabbed eyeballs with their pitch was a makeup brand, Recode. The two impressed the sharks with their amazing business strategies and pitched their homegrown makeup brand Recode. Recode founders also revealed that Sugar Cosmetics follows Recode on Instagram, after which Vineeta Singh was surprised. Despite having an excellent pitch, except for Peyush Bansal, all the sharks rejected their pitch.

According to netizens, Recode got rejected because it was a makeup brand and a competitor of Vineeta Singh's company Sugar Cosmetics. Recode's rejection became quite a debatable topic, and netizens took to their Twitter handle to share their mixed opinions. Now, Namita Thapar has finally broken her silence in her recent post and slammed the trolls. Namita tweeted, "Being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me :)"

Take a look at Namita Thapar's tweet here-

About Namita Thapar:

Being a prominent name in the business world, Namita Thapar gained more recognition through Shark Tank India. Namita is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra. Namita's life journey is very inspiring and with her hard work and dedication, she has achieved everything she ever wanted.

About Shark Tank India 2:

Shark Tank India 2 offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to the judges who are also known as sharks. Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho.

While the first season was hosted by ace Rannvijay Singha, this year, comedian Rahul Dua is hosting Shark Tank India 2. Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2 and will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The show’s episodes will also be available on the channel’s digital streaming application, Sony LIV.