Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar compares Peyush Bansal's Lenskart with an eyewear brand; Latter reacts

Ever since Shark Tank India is back with its second season, it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all 6 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal , Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Vineet Singh and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and fights over a pitch. In the latest episode, we saw Namita comparing Lenskart with an eyewear brand.

In the latest episode we saw, Piyuesh Kalra and Sunil Chhabra came to pitch for their eyewear brand 'Eyenic.' When the sharks were checking out their product, Namita was quoted saying 'These are better than Lenskart' to which Peyush replied 'Daal na paise phir.' After understanding the product, sales and the whole business, Aman asked who is the king of this market and the pitcher said, 'We are the emerging kings as the market is really big and there are a lot of scopes' which left everyone in splits.

Later Peyush said 'There is no king, my brand is also a retail business.' However Namita also jokingly said 'Peyush ki brand se panga lena chhoti baat nahi hai.' When Anupam asked Peyush that whether he will wear this brand, the latter answered he can wear whichever brand he wants. Anupam then retorts, 'You don't let us wear other brands.' Peyush says, 'That is out of friendship.' Well, after asking a few more questions to the pitchers, one by one all the sharks stepped out from the deal.

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.