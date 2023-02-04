Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar objects to Amit Jain's 'bekar branding' jeer at haircare entrepreneurs

In the latest episode, Hinshra Manadath Habeeb and Yuba Mohammed Romin Aga introduced ‘Manetain,’ a haircare brand manufacturing curly haircare products. The two women explained their business model, how they operate while living in different cities, and their goals for the brand. The pitchers asked Rs 75 lakhs for 2.5 percent equity. The sharks were clearly not impressed with the brand and their pitch, and they opted out one by one.

After a successful first season, Shark Tank India returned to the screen with season 2 on January 2. This time, the jury consists of six popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal , Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Namita Thapar. The tension between the judges on the sets of the show is not unusual. After Aman Gupta and Amit Jain got into an argument in a recent episode, the show again grabbed eyeballs as Amit Jain made a rude remark toward a contestant. This didn’t go down too well with Namita Thapar, who asked him not to be ‘harsh’ with them.

Vineeta found the products too expensive and explained the problems in their business. Namita believed it was too early to invest in their brand, and Anupam made it clear the packaging and pricing lacked marketing instinct. While the sharks maintained professionalism and turned them down politely, Amit Jain went on to say, ‘Aap log timepass kar rahe hai’. He also told them their branding is ‘bekar’ as it is not mentioned the products are meant for curly hair. To this Namita replied, ‘Aren’t you using harsh words?’ But, Amit replied, “I want to be tough. Come together first, then passion will come.”

However, Aman went on to advise the women and offered them a deal. He asked them to appoint a CMO and offered them Rs 75 lakhs for 10% equity.

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is inspired by Shark Tank US and the British programme Dragons' Den, where budding entrepreneurs can register as ‘pitchers’ on the show. The first season of the show, which also included entrepreneur Ashneer Grover on the panel of judges, was a huge success. The ongoing season 2 of Shark Tank India is hosted by Rahul Dua and airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.