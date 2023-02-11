Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar pens a heart-warming poem for people suffering from anxiety and depression

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. In a recent episode, we saw a pitcher focusing on the mental health issue and that inspired Namita to write a thoughtful poem.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Namita Thapar penned a heart warming poem for all the people dealing with anxiety and depression. Sharing the poem, Namita wrote ‘I loved the @mindpeers.co pitch last evening. For all those dealing with anxiety & depression, a heartfelt poem for you written by me .. always remember…this too shall pass.’ The poem reads: ‘It’s lonely journey. You will feel cheated, others are happy, why me? Your heart has many dream but your mind won’t. Loved ones try, so do counsellors but they never truly comprehend…’ Check out the entire poem here:

About the pitch

Talking about the pitch, the founders owned a digital tool company focusing on mental health and they had Peyush, Namita and Vineeta fighting to crack the deal. While Aman Gupta joined Namita and Vineeta in the offer, Anupam Mittal opted out. Peyush also joined the three Sharks and the pitchers cracked a 4-Sharks deal.

About Shark Tank India 2

