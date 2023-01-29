Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar schools a founder for weight loss business; Says 'Gussa jaise aa jata hai'

Ever since Shark Tank India is back with its second season, it has been already making rounds on social media. The show’s theme is based on the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest money in their idea. Well, all 6 sharks including Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Namita Thapar, Vineet Singh and Aman Gupta are already making headlines with their decisions and fights over a pitch. In the latest episode, we will see Namita Thapar bashing out at a founder for promoting unhealthy ways of weight loss. Shikha Aggarwal talks about her unique concept

In a recent promo shared by the official handle of the channel, we can see Shikha Aggarwal telling Sharks about her 'unique concept' that results in weight loss without exercising. She was quoted saying ‘When I was fat, I had low energy and confidence. With diet, you can have soups and salads, and I am a mother, you also have a busy schedule. So, it wasn't possible. I was studying diet and nutrition along with which I started following this unique concept and the result is here. I lost weight without exercise.’ While Aman Gupta seemed to be impressed with her energy and Vineeta Singh praises her by saying, "Aap sach mein bahot dhamakedaar ho)," judge Namita Thapar is unimpressed. Check out the video:

Namita Thapar slams the founder Having faced weight issues herself, Namita Thapar disagrees with Shikha's concept and the use of the word 'restart'. She tells her, "Yeh jo aapne word use kiya hai na 'restart', isi mein problem hai. Ye jo aap bata rahi hai na usse mein fundamentally agree nahi kar rahi hoon, ki no exercise… humare saath aate hain, restart karte hain… Let's spread the message ki weight loss ek lifestyle change se hota hai… aur hum diabetes capital, blood pressure capital ban rahe hain because log ye sab gimmicky cheezein kar rahe hain aur apne health ke saath mess kar rahe hain. Toh mujhe ye sab sunke thoda sa, I am sorry but gussa jaise aa jata hai. I think we need to stop misguiding the country for that my reason is out.” Check out the video here:

About Shark Tank India 2 Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.

