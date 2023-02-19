Shark Tank India 2 promo: Aman Gupta calls out pitcher for roasting show on social media; Says 'Every dog...'

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. Recently, in a promo shared by the makers, Aman Gupta can be seen calling out an entrepreneur for roasting Shark Tank on social media and was also seen fighting with Anupam Mittal over a deal.

In the promo, we see three different companies presenting their pitches in front of the Sharks and asking for a high valuation for their company. The first company talks about their innovations which help you track your mood and all the signals that are sent from the brain. Then we see another company describing their product which is a natural drink that is made with natural and local ingredients from India. However, the last pitch was the one that caught Aman and Anupam’s attention. The former asked the pitcher ‘You had also roasted Shark Tank India on the social media platforms’ to which he replied ‘See this humour and sarcasm are needed and it's okay’. Later, Aman was quoted saying ‘Every dog has its day and aaj toh Doberman hum hain.’ In the end of the promo, we also saw Peyush, Aman and Anupam fighting over one of the company's equity values.

