Shark Tank India 2 Promo: LGBTQ-led 'BeUnic' pitchers share struggle story; Watch how Anupam Mittal reacts

Shark Tank India 2 began with a bang, and it has already garnered a lot of attention owing to its content. As we all know, the show offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to the judges, who are also known as sharks. This reality show has changed a lot of people's perspectives about business. The judges who are also known as sharks have also invested in numerous businesses, which has proved to be profitable. The channel daily shares a promo of the upcoming episode on its social media handles.

Sony TV shared a new promo of Shark Tank India 2 upcoming episode in which we see several pitchers put forward their unique ideas. As the promo starts we see the sharks playing with crayons and paint colors and teasing each other. We then see Dabble owners presenting their brand pitch, and they mention that their brands make art products for children which are safe and toxin-free. Dabble produces finger paints, crayons, glue, brushes, coloring pages, and other art accessories for kids. It is then seen that LGBTQ-led 'BeUnic' pitchers explain their business which is an e-commerce market platform. It is also seen that 'Cloud Tailor' and CheesecakeAndCo pictures introduce their brand. We then see the sharks pointing out the loopholes in these businesses. CheesecakeAndCo founders also share their journey.

BeUnic pitchers share struggle story:

We see the BeUnic founder sharing his struggle story and says, "Bachpan se muje heels pehne ka bohot shauk hai and unfortunately mei jabhi bhi heels kharidne jaata, dukaan wala pehle mujpe hasta aur kheta ki yeh sirf ladkiyo ki dukaan hai, aap kahi aur jaaye. Yaha aapki size ki heels nahi banti." Another BeUnic founder who seems to be the mother of the former shared, "Iss dauran jab yeh sab hoo rha tha, tab muje laga ki nahi iss time toh muje shayad uski thodi help karni chahiye."

Soon Anupam Mittal reacts to their revelations and calls them 'very courageous.' The woman continued and said, "Aur sabke samne mene usko accept kiya. Love them, Hug them, because the closet is not the place to be in." The sharks then applaud their spirit and courage. Later, the shark offers their proposal to the pitchers and it would be interesting to see which sharks invest in which business.