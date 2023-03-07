Shark Tank India 2 Promo: Namita Thapar takes indirect jibe at Amit Jain as she talks to a pitcher; Says THIS

Shark Tank India season 2 began with a bang in January 2023 and is now slowly edging toward its finale week. The show that is known to keep the viewers and especially the pitchers on the edge of their seats has offered a close insight into the dos and donts in entrepreneurship. Despite being a nonfictional show, it has still managed to keep the audiences hooked to the screens just like the first season. To increase the interest level of the audience, the makers regularly share a small glimpse of the upcoming episode on their official social media handles.

Today again Sony TV shared a new promo of the Shark Tank India 2 episode on its Instagram handle and gave a small glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this 1:41-minute promo, we see three business owners putting forward their pitch in front of the sharks and trying to impress them. First, we see Brevistay pitchers introducing their brand and say, "Sharks agar aapse yeh koi puche toh, 2-3 ghante ke liye hotel milega kya? Yaha par aap book kar sakte hai hotels, ghanto ke hisab se." All the sharks giggle after hearing this pitch.

We then see The Big Book Box pitchers introducing their brand and the pitcher says, "Once upon a time there was a girl in a land far far away. Jisko kitaabe padhne ka bohot shauk tha. voh sab kuch padhne lagi newspaper, poster aur toh aur shampoo ke label ke ingredients bhi. Par jab books ki baat aati thi na toh uske paas bade limited se options the. No points for guessing voh ladki mei hi hu. The partner says, "Humara start-up readers ki problem ko solve karne ki koshish kar rha hai." Later we see pitches from Soul Up introduce their brand.

The Big Book Box owners then ask for 50 lakhs for 8% equity whereas Soul Up brand owners asks for 50 lakhs for 3% equity. We then see Vineeta Singh telling a pitcher that she and Anupam Mittal will take 20% equity. Namita Thapar then says, "I'm willing to come solo." Amit Jain says that he will give 50 lakhs for 15% equity. Namita says, "I'll match their offer." Vineeta also says that she and Anupam are also ready to match their offer. Namita then says, "50 lakhs for 10%," Amit Jain says, "50 lakhs for 9%" Namita then takes a jibe at Amit Jain and says, "Ek percent ke liye haggle mat karo, pick the right partner." Amit then reacts and says, "Partner toh yaha right baite hai."

The caption of this promo read, "Watch the wave of mind-blowing innovations and stories hit the Tank tonight with #Brevistay, #TheBigBookBox and #SoulUp pitching to the Sharks. Don't forget to tune into #SharkTankIndia Season 2, tonight at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV."

Today, Shark Tank India 2 judge aka shark Anupam Mittal uploaded a post on his Instagram account and informed the viewers that they are shooting for the show's final week. Sharing a BTS video, he wrote, “#BTS I can’t believe it’s the finale week of Season 2 already @sharktank.india S1 ne jo ghar ghar me entrepreneurship ki aag lagayi, woh mashaal ban kar S2 me gazab ke founders aur unke lajavab businesses ke roop me aaye. Kuch baant gaye seekh aur kuch le gaye humare … lekin sabhi ne jeet liya humara. Dil se salaam to all the rocking founders.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 is judged by 6 sharks - Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The show premiered on January 2 and airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

