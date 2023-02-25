Shark Tank India 2: ‘Shark se Dolphin ban rahi ho’, Amit Jain reacts to Namita Thapar’s offer to farming brand

Shark Tank India 2 has gained popularity since it started airing on television in January this year. The judges of the season include Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal. Audiences love the show for the different businesses that entrepreneurs pitch on the show and entertaining banter between the sharks which often leads to fighting over deals. This season has seen it all; judges getting emotional and offering a deal based on their personal feelings, judges fighting and calling out each other, pitchers getting called out by Sharks, a five-Shark deal, and more.

In the recent episode, the competition was fierce between the pitchers and the third pitch was from GROWiT, founded by Saurabh Agarwal and Akshay Agarwal. The company sells products that support protective farming, ensure water consumption, and decrease the use of fertilizer and pesticides by 50%; thereby also increasing the yield and farmers' income by 50-100%. They asked for Rs 1 cr for 1% equity. Namita took a special interest in them as her mother is also into farming. The pitchers impress the judge with how they work together and showed their products.