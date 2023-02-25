Shark Tank India 2: ‘Shark se Dolphin ban rahi ho’, Amit Jain reacts to Namita Thapar’s offer to farming brand
In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 2, Namita Thapar gets interrupted by Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal as she makes an offer to a pitcher.
Shark Tank India 2 has gained popularity since it started airing on television in January this year. The judges of the season include Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Anupam Mittal. Audiences love the show for the different businesses that entrepreneurs pitch on the show and entertaining banter between the sharks which often leads to fighting over deals. This season has seen it all; judges getting emotional and offering a deal based on their personal feelings, judges fighting and calling out each other, pitchers getting called out by Sharks, a five-Shark deal, and more.
In the recent episode, the competition was fierce between the pitchers and the third pitch was from GROWiT, founded by Saurabh Agarwal and Akshay Agarwal. The company sells products that support protective farming, ensure water consumption, and decrease the use of fertilizer and pesticides by 50%; thereby also increasing the yield and farmers' income by 50-100%. They asked for Rs 1 cr for 1% equity. Namita took a special interest in them as her mother is also into farming. The pitchers impress the judge with how they work together and showed their products.
Namita’s offer to the pitchers
Namita Thapar made an offer to the pitchers and shared that she is open to negotiation. She kept some amount in debt on which Anupam Mittal casually remarked, "Kya debt le rahe ho? Mat lo” Namita interrupted, “Why do you have to comment? Why do you have to poke your nose? He thinks he will comment and I will stay quiet. I won’t, you stay quiet.” Amit also commented, “Kaisi Shark ho dolphin ban rahi ho.” To this, Namita replied, “I am becoming a dolphin in this because it is for a good cause.” This banter left all the sharks laughing.
About Shark Tank India 2
Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Entrepreneurs from different walks of life pitch in their brands to these big-shot investors. The audience can watch the show every day from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SonyLIV.
