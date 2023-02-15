Shark Tank India 2: Sharks fall out on difference of opinion as Namita Thapar reacts to Aman Gupta’s idea
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, Aman Gupta stopped pitchers from sharing their awards. Anupam Mittal sided with Aman as Namita Thapar reacted.
Shark Tank India 2 saw several interesting pitches as entrepreneurs from different walks of life pitched their businesses. The sharks or judges of this season include some big names in the industry, including Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. It is not unusual for sharks to have different opinions, or fight over pitches. We have even witnessed only one shark closing a deal after everyone else walked out. In the recent episode, Namita Thapar reacted as Aman Gupta tried to cut off a pitcher who was flaunting his achievements and awards.
Young entrepreneurs, Chirag Gupta and Himanshu Agarwal were the fourth pitchers who are the founders of Deyor, an online travel chatbot platform providing holiday experience. The pitchers talked about their business, and Chirag also mentioned how he had been on the Forbes list of 30 under 30. He also listed the other awards and triumphs he has attained so far. This annoyed Aman and he immediately said, "I lost them the moment he started talking about ‘I am this, I am that.” Namita chipped in and defended the pitchers because she believes it is important for marketing. She added, “Why won’t they share? If they have achieved something, it’s important to market it.” Aman told her “Devta mat bano.”
Pitchers walk out without a deal
The sharks do not offer them a deal as they fail to understand their vision for the business. Peyush Bansal said, “Mujhe aapka business hi samajh nahi aa raha hai because apke business mein koi consumer problem hi nahi hai. Na koi vision hai aur na hi koi purpose hai. (I do not understand your business because you are not trying to solve a consumer problem. You neither have a vision nor a purpose).” Anupam shared some valuable ideas and gave them a vision to work on. Namita advised them to follow what the sharks said, but not to take the feedback on ‘awards’.
Rift between sharks
After the pitchers walked out, the sharks argued among themselves. Anupam told Namita, “Aap unko ek award de do.” To this Namita responded, “I don’t mind.” Namita told them, “Aman, Anupam don’t you all post on Instagram with your awards? From now on nobody should post about their awards.”
