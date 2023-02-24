Shark Tank India 2: Shark's hilarious reaction on pitcher's night agarbatti

The latest episode of Shark Tank season 2 had some interesting pitches. The audience had a hilarious night as the judges of the show- Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta, encountered some wild and crazy pitches. Amit Hotchandani introduced his brand of devotional incense sticks and night agarbattis such as romance, and classic love. The sharks were very curious to know about how can fragrance of an agarbatti changes a room's ambience.

Hotchandani asked for Rs 1 crore for 10 percent equity and also talked about business, sales, and margins. But all the sharks opted out for different reasons like, "Aap kaafi tajurbe wale lagte hain. Aapne kaise socha ki mein aise type ki aggarbatti banaunga jisse room mein aag lag jaaye. Woh type ki aag aap samjh gaye na. Aisa kya hadsa hua jo aap ko iski zarurat lagi", Anupam joked about the brand.

The next pitcher Parul and Manu Sharma introduced their family protein brand which includes cookies, biscuits, and breakfast bites. The judges found the items to be delicious. But Amit said that packaged food is not preferred by mothers. They asked for Rs 50 lakhs for 2 percent equity. The sharks were not happy when they shared their market size, sales, and revenue. Peyush opted out of this pitch. Aman too opted out. Parul asked the sharks to join Amit's offer and the deal was offered with Rs 50 lakhs for 3.5 percent equity.Subhabrata Ganguly and Soupal Dey introduced their brand where they use a single ingredient to prepare a variety of dishes. They said that their brand serves food under four different brands- SOS (Snacks, Omeletes and Sandwiches.

The co-founders asked for Rs 65 lakhs for 3 percent equity and revealed that they are not in. Aman and Peyush opted out. Namita felt that the food was not exceptional. None of the sharks invested and adviced them to invest their time properly in the brand.Arjun Raghunandan, Achintya Dayal, and Deepesh Rajpal introduced their brand which is about pre-sorted doctor-prescribed medicine packs with consumption information. The pitchers asked for 1 crore for 1.5% equity. The sharks agreed upon Rs 2 crores for 5% equity.

Peyush told Anupam to come with 4 of them and offered Rs 2 crore from all 5 sharks but Deepesh asked for Rs 2 crore for 4 percent. But the sharks remained firm. Aman and Namita did not agree to their last 5 shark deal so the co-founders took the offer which was offered by the sharks.

About Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India 2 was aired on 2 January 2023 and is currently on air. This season has 6 judges- Aman Gupta, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.