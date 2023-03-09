Shark Tank India 2: Sharks to witness some 'modest' pitches as the show reaches its finale week

It's almost a wrap-up for the sharks as Season 2 of the popular Sony TV show Shark Tank India has reached its finale week. This season witnessed a lot of interesting and innovative pitches as well as the entry of a new shark, Amit Jain, who replaced Ashneer Grover.

Promo of the Finale Week

As the finale week of Shark Tank India 2 is around the corner, Sony TV has shared the new promo on its Instagram handle. The video began with the 'Forever Modest' brand, where the pitcher said, "Power of choice de kar, modest kapdo se empower karne ke liye maine start kiya Forever Modest." Anupam Mittal joked with the pitcher and said, "Apko to fun karna hi padega,” as she was standing with a sword in her hand which she called "empowerment ki talwar."

Next up was 'Nish Hair', where the pitcher introduced her brand by saying, “Maine banaya aisa hair extension un ladkiyon ke liye jinke pas pese kam the. To aise hua Nish Hair launch." When Peyush Bansal asked her about this year’s projected revenue, she said that she will go around 15 lakhs.The next pitcher talked about her brand which provides wheelchairs with defect-cleansing assistance. The product impressed the sharks, especially Anupam.

'Wicked Gud' was the next pitcher, who said, “Humne pasta aur noodles ka core ingredients ko replace karke usmein aata, chawal, chana aur oats k sath."Next up was 'Maisha' pitchers, who said, “Maisha ek accessory brand hai jo banati hai colourful women texture fabric se bane bags." And finally, the last pitch of the promo was MY Byk whose pitchers said that is the biggest public bicycle-sharing service.

Shark Tank India 2

The season of Shark Tank India 2 had six judges: Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, and Aman Gupta. The season started on January 2, 2023, on Sony TV.

