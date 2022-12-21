Shark Tank India 2: This is how new judge Amit Jain reacts to reports of him replacing Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India makers recently released a promo of the show's second season and announced the premiere date. After Shark Tank India season 1's immense success and amazing concept, ardent fans are on the edge of their seats to watch the second season of this interesting reality show. As per the development in the second season, Shark Tank India 2 will see an addition of a new shark that is Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho, Amit Jain. Instead of Ashneer Grover, Amin Jain will be seen seated as Shark Tank India 2's judge.

Reports of Amit Jain replacing Ashneer Grover spread like wildfire, and squashing these rumors now, Amit Jain shares how he will be bringing something new to Shark Tank India season 2. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Amit said that he is a new shark bringing a new dimension to the show. According to Amit, each shark brings something unique to the show and has its own way of telling a story.

Speaking about how being a shark is extremely exciting and equally a responsible job. He added that as a shark, he will now have a voice that will be heard by millions, across the country. He mentioned how a shark has a responsibility toward the pitchers who come to the show.

About Shark Tank India season 2:

Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. The popular business reality show will start airing on 2nd January 2023 on Sony TV.