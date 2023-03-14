Shark Tank India 2: This Shark turns pitcher on the finale and secures a Rs 5 crore deal

Shark Tank India 2 has been doing rounds on social media since the show aired in early January this year. So far, we have seen some interesting pitches, hilarious banter between judges, and some inspiring business ideas. There is no doubt the show is so popular among the audience and not just the show, the judges have also gained an immense fan following. The jury this time has six popular judges- Vineeta Singh, Aman Guta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain, and Namita Thapar.

The second season of the show is nearing its end as it has already reached the finale week. As it’s approaching the Finale, the show gave the audience a huge surprise when one of the Sharks turned pitcher. Vineeta Singh, the CEO, and Co-founder of the high-end makeup brand, Sugar Cosmetics Corp. pitched her brand to the sharks with her husband Kaushik Mukherjee.

Vineeta Singh’s pitch

Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee take the stage to pitch their brand when Peyush mockingly says not to expect any mercy from them. After pitching, they ask for Rs 1 cr for 2% equity. The sharks also ask them how did they meet, to which Vineeta reveals, “Junior ne senior ko pataya.” Vineeta also shares a few of the products from the brand with the sharks. They also reveal that initially, they wanted to call the brand ‘kickass cosmetics.’

Vineeta secures a Rs 5 crore deal

Aman Gupta asks about the investments and Vineeta reveals that they could not secure any investment after 2013. Anupam appreciates the couple for continuing the business with profit and mockingly tells Vineeta that she will soon share a seat with the other Sharks. After all this, Anupam and Namita offer them two deals, but Vineeta counters them. Finally, Vineeta strikes an all-Shark deal of Rs 5 crore for 5% equity.

