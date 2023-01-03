Shark Tank India 2 Twitter Reactions: Netizens share mixed reviews after watching the premiere episode

Shark Tank India 2 began with a bang on January 2, and the show has already grabbed the attention of the masses. Shark Tank India season 1 was undoubtedly one of the biggest hit reality shows on Indian Television as it introduced a unique concept that hooked the concentration of the audience. The show concept is based on entrepreneurs from various sectors pitching their business ideas to the sharks or judges. If their unique business idea and pitch impress the sharks, then they invest in that project to promote entrepreneurship and mutual business benefits. This concept was new to the Indian masses and to those who never followed Shark Tank US. Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are - Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, and Amit Jain. The second season looks equally promising and is worth watching. In the premiere episode, a group of two pitchers who stole the limelight with their pitch was a makeup brand, Recode. All the sharks were very impressed with how two small-town entrepreneurs pitched their homegrown makeup brand Recode and revealed amazing business strategies. Recode founders also revealed that Sugar Cosmetics follows Recode on Instagram, after which Vineeta Singh was surprised. Despite having an excellent pitch, except for Peyush Bansal, all the sharks rejected their pitch. According to netizens, Recode was rejected because it was a makeup brand and a competitor of Vineeta Singh's company Sugar Cosmetics.

Netizens share mixed reviews after watching the premiere episode: Though the premiere episode struck the right chord with their audiences owing to its unique pitches, Recode's rejection became quite a debatable topic, and netizens took to their Twitter handle to share their mixed opinions. While some support the sharks' decision of rejecting Recode, others think that Recode's pitch was amazing and it deserved a chance. One Twitter user wrote, "Yesterday RECODE definitely deserved a good investment in Shark Tank India. Its marketing strategy was bang on. Nobody could ever think the way they did. The sharks didn't invest because it could be a competition to SUGAR Cosmetics in the future." Another netizen wrote, "@peyushbansal Impressed with your approach towards entrepreneurs, shark tank India is not just investing money into businesses but to learn what other are doing better than you. Not investing in potential startups just because fellow sharks are already into it is quite debatable." While siding with the sharks' decision, a netizen tweeted, "While Recode Studios may have a top-quality product and impressive sales, it's evident that good package design is essential for any brand's success, and the first episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 highlights this importance. #SharkTankIndiaS2." Take a look at the tweets:

About Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer Grover, who was one of the most-talked-about sharks from the first season, isn't a part of the second season of this business reality show. Instead of Ashneer, Amit Jain, owner of Co-founder, and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho is seated along with the other 5 sharks. Shark Tank India season 2 premiered on January 2 and will air on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The show’s episodes will also be available on the channel’s digital streaming application, Sony LIV.

