Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh signs a deal after all sharks opt-out, WHY? Read here

Shark Tank India 2 hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, is making rounds on social media with its interesting pitches and banters between the judges. It is not unusual for all 6 sharks to fight for a deal or argue over their decision to seal a deal with pitchers. But in the latest episode, we saw a shark getting emotional while signing a deal. The first pitcher on the latest episode were entrepreneurs Jasmine Kaur and Chetan Sharda, who run a healthy snack business. They shared their pitch with the sharks and asked for 1 crore for 2% equity. The sharks were impressed with their background and business plans. They appreciated the brand for making such tasty snacks after tasting them. Namita even shared that one of the products, the chocolate quinoa puff would be the best alternative to chocolates for her 11-year-old son. After inquiring about the products, the sharks read the ingredients list, and Namita was shocked to see a high dose of sodium.

All the sharks agreed that the products were not healthy, and they needed to rephrase their claim. Namita mentioned that it was the high sodium content for her, and Anupam told that he does not invest in companies where there is ‘questionable health claim’. While all the sharks opted out, Vineeta went on to ask them how much amount they have in the bank. To this Anupam sarcastically replied, “Aapko badhi chinta hai toh aap kar dijiye offer. (If you are so worried, then why don’t you offer a deal?)” Watch the clip here: