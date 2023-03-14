Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh's husband Kaushik Mukherjee pens a long note about cracking the biggest deal

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. This season was no less than a roller coaster ride with a fair share of criticism and appreciation from the viewers. As the show aired its last episode on March 10, the final pitch of the season wrapped up with Vineeta pitching about her brand Sugar cosmetics with her husband.

Vineeta Singh’s husband share the background story behind cracking the deal

Taking to his Instagram handle, the COO of Sugar cosmetics Kaushik Mukherjee opened about how the Shark Tank deal was huge for them and the pressure while preparing the pitch. For the unversed, the duo was able to crack the 5-crore deal with 5% equity from the sharks. Talking about it, Kaushik wrote ‘Back in November of last year, the showrunners had reached out to me to plan a 'surprise pitch' to the other sharks as the showstopper of Season 2. Their only condition - pitch like you guys would have pitched back in 2016 when our brand was nothing more than a logo and a few products. Preparing for this meant rummaging through our inboxes and going down a rabbit hole of "sorry you're not investable" emails, "your model doesn't make sense" Excels and "this won't work" PPTs.’

He further added ‘About the pitch - it was about 55 mins long and suitably edited to about 15 mins on screen. The sharks were feisty yet supportive and probed some lesser-talked-about areas such as interpersonal business vs personal equation, decision-making between cofounders, choice of brand name and more. All in all, a very very fulfilling experience for Vineeta, me and the entire team back at office with whom we watched the screening late last night.’

Check out the post here

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. As the show wrapped up the second season on March 10, the audience can watch it on SonyLIV.

