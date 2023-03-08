Shark Tank India 2: What lead to a heated exchange between Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain?

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 2, the sharks came across some interesting and overwhelming pitches which made the episode an interesting watch.

The show began with a team of pitchers, who came up with their hourly-based hotel brand. There were 5 pitchers for the brand- Aditya, Shubham, Pratik, Nikhil and Avnish. They spoke about their idea and asked for Rs 1 crore for 1.66% equity. Both Anupam and Aman asked them how they met and came up with the business idea.

Aman tried to understand the use of their business after knowing the profits and losses. Namita and Aman were the first ones to opt out. Later, Anupam spoke about the love hotel concept in Japan which led to a heated argument between him and Amit Jain. While all the sharks opted out of the idea, Anumpam asked them to shut their business and think about something new.

The second pitch of the day was from two ladies- Punita Mittal and Mahak Maheshwari, who came up with their mental health app. Both of them dicussed about how important it is to have a conversation on mental health for people who are suffering from depression. They asked for Rs 50 lakhs for 3% equity.

Namita and Anupmam said that they too have battled with mental issues. After understanding their business, Vineeta and Anupam offered Rs 50 Lakh for 20% equity while Namita alone offered Rs 25 Lakh for 10% equity and 25 Lakh debt interest-free. However Namita, Vineeta and Anupam matched their offers and Namita offered Rs 50 Lakh for 5%, which was accepted by the pitchers.

The final pitchers for the day were Surabhi and Desh, who came up with customized book hampers of their company and they asked for Rs 50 Lakh for 8% equity. They said that they bring books which are rare and curate new ones on a monthly basis. Aman was the first one to opt out. The other sharks too opted out as they feel that book reading business is declining now and asked them to focus on digital process.

About Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India 2 went on air on January 2 and the show has six judges- Anumpam Mittal, Co-founder of Shaadi. com, Amit Jain, Co-Founder of Car Dekho, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of Boat, Vineeta Singh, Co founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Co- Founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Peeyush Bansal, Co-founder of Lenskart.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 2 Promo: Namita Thapar takes indirect jibe at Amit Jain as she talks to a pitcher; Says THIS