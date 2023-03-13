Shark Tank India 2: Why are netizens slamming judges for favouring actress Parul Gulati? Know here

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. This season was no less than a roller coaster ride with a fair share of criticism and appreciation from the viewers. As the show aired its last episode on March 10, it had to face a lot of criticism for one of the final pitches for favoring actress Parul Gulati.

Shark Tank India 2 gets trolled for giving a chance to Parul Gulati

In one of the final pitches, actress Parul Gulati who is known for her shows like Girls Hostel, Your Honor, Illegal - Justice and Selection Day came with her brand ‘Nishhair’ which is a hair extension brand. She talked about her brand that aims to help women who are suffering hair loss, hair thinning, damaged hair etc. She said it's also for those who like to experiment with their hairstyles. Then the actress asked for Rs 1 crore for 2 percent equity. Sharks Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta offered her the same amount for 3 percent while Amit Jain decided to give her what she asked for and she signed the deal with the latter.

However, the deal did not go well with the netizens as they felt that Parul came for marketing and not branding. They started trolling the show for favoring an actress who was already capable of arranging funds and also said that instead of her a common man should have been given the chance. A user wrote, "Another scripted drama. Isse acha kisi aur business ko opportunity de dete jinko jarurat thi, iss pitch ke wajah se koi deserving business ko mauka nahi mila (should have given some other business who needed it an opportunity, this pitch might have made a more deserving business suffer), she is an influencer at the end of day, already has fame and everything. This pitch sucks poore season mein 5, 6 pitches aisi hai jinki jagah kisi aur ko hona chahiye tha (the whole season had 5 to 6 pitches that could have been done away with). Seriously too much scripted drama."

Another commented, "Better to support some small or common man start ups. She is an actress, and can arrange funds by herself." There was yet another who wrote, "You know, guys, she didn't need funds. What she needed was marketing by coming on shark tank , and anyone can tell that she can arrange that amount easily that was marketing not funding."

About Shark Tank India 2

Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. As the show wrapped up the second season on March 10, the audience can watch it on SonyLIV.

