Shark Tank India 2: Women entrepreneurs who impressed with their unique pitches

Shark Tank India 2 has been making headlines ever since it aired on television. There is no doubt that all the sharks have gained a massive fan following now and their fans are curious to know about their personal lives, interests and so much more. The jury this time has six amazing and popular judges Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Amit Jain and Namita Thapar. This season was quite a successful one for the women entrepreneurs as a fair share of women were seen cracking lucrative deals. Here’s a look at the businesswomen who made a splash on the show. Uma and Kalpana Jha, JhaJi Store

Last year, sisters-in-law Kalpana and Uma Jha from Darbhanga impressed the Sharks by showcasing JhaJi Store, their pickles and chutneys business traditional to the Mithilanchal region. However, they were not able to grab the deal but caught everyone’s attention. As a result, this year sharks Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar came all the way to meet them and also present a cheque for Rs 85 lakh from them.

Preety Maggo, Magic of Memories In one of the episodes, Preety Maggo came with her brand Magic of Memories that makes keepsake jewellery from breast milk, parts of the umbilical cord, blood, and others. However, she did not crack a deal as the sharks said that her brand is very new for the market, but the entrepreneur in an interview said that she received many offers from the investors after the show.

Rhea and Yashoda Karuturi, Hoovu Fresh The first women entrepreneurs of Shark Tank India 2 were Rhea and Yashoda who came with their brand Hoovu Fresh that offers fresh flowers through online channels along with a subscription model. They were able to crack a deal of Rs 1 crore for 2% equity from Sharks Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal.

Aakriti and Poonam Rawal – House of Chikankari The mother-daughter duo Aakriti and Poonam came with their brand House of Chikankari which offers a velvet collection for winter kurtas and palazzos, and western wear like strappy tops. Impressed with their business, they got Rs 75 lakh at 3.75% equity offered by Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta.

About Shark Tank India 2 Being hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank India 2 is graced by six judges, better known as sharks – Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain.

