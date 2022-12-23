Shark Tank India 2’s Namita Thapar feels Ashneer Grover’s absence will not impact the show

In an interview with Indian Express, Namita Thapar opened up on her return to the show with the new season. She shared that it was a no-brainer for her. She said that the show is a great way to teach business through storytelling and giving it back to the start-up ecosystem. She added that she also got to learn a lot from the founders, co-sharks and other stakeholders in the ecosystem.

Shark Tank India season 2 is all set to go live by the next month and the fans of the show are also very excited to see their favourite sharks on the show. The upcoming season of the show will have almost the same panel as the first season, except for Ashneer Grover. He has been replaced by Amit Jain, who is CEO of CarDekho. Other sharks include Namita Thapar (Emcure), Aman Gupta (boAt), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Peyush Bansal (Lenskart).

A mistake she does not want to repeat in new season

Namita shared that she didn’t get much time to prepare in previous season, but for this season, she is better prepared. She hopes that it will be reflected in her deal making and overall presence on the show.

Ashneer Grover not being part of the season

Namita Thapar had earlier tweeted that in the present season Ashneer Grover will not be a part. She had tweeted that his absence will not have a major impact on the season. She shared in the interview that one person does not make or break the show. Namita said that the show is about celebrating entrepreneurs and job creators, and about teaching business concepts to the nation builders.

Impact on Namita’s life after Shark Tank India

Talking about her life after the show, she shared that she plans to use her voice responsibly for important issues and busting taboos. She said that she leads a very simple life, focusing on work and family, hence nothing has changed much for her after the show. She shared that she is enjoying the love and respect given to sharks.

Shark Tank India 2 will air from January 2, Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.