Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta comments ‘My wife will kill me’ on video featuring his interaction with pitcher

One of the recent episodes of Shark Tank India 3 created quite a buzz and impressed all the judges on the panel. Now, the internet has given a funny twist to the clip from the episode. It was from last week when Priyasha Shaluja, owner of a bakery business bowled over the Sharks with her pitch. The edited video featuring her and one of the Sharks, Aman Gupta caught the attention of the entrepreneur too. The co-founder of boAt dropped a comment on it.

Aman Gupta’s comment on fan’s video

The fan edited the clip from the Shark Tank India 3 episode. It begins with Aman Gupta offering his deal to the bakery owner. She replies, “Don’t intimidate me like that.” Then the reel captures their sweet moments edited with a romantic song.

The video uploaded 3 days back got more than 3 lakh views. Seeing the clip, Aman Gupta dropped a witty comment. He wrote, “You guys are crazy… My wife will kill me…. but for sure the edit has come out nice…. Tell the editor to apply for a position in boAt now…. ”



What happened on the episode?

On the stage, the entrepreneur Priyasha Shaluja talked about her brand which makes gluten-free bakeries. She shared the figures of her sales over the years that impressed the Sharks. To convince the judges, she said that he credit score was really good, and she never lies. So she returns the money that she takes.

Anupam Mittal asks her about the credit score. Her reply shocks everyone as she says it’s above 800. Vineeta Singh says, “Uniquest pitch ever.” Deepinder Goyal reacts, “She is the Shark on the Shark Tank.” To this, Aman Gupta gets up and asks her to take his seat.



A week back, The Cinnamon Kitchen uploaded a photo of accepting Aman Gupta’s deal on the Shark Tank India 3 stage and wote, “Thanks Shark Aman Gupta for believing in us!

Feeling blessed to collaborate with you and take #TheCinnamonKitchen to the next level. Shark Tank India Season 3, streaming Mon-Fri at 10 PM on Sony LIV.”

On the post, Aman Gupta commented, “Your energy and vibe stood out, making it one of my favorites this season. Let’s take CinnamonKitchen to new heights and make it even more remarkable than your impressive credit score suggests! ”

Shark Tank India 3 streams from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, on Sony LIV.

