Shark Tank India 3 is creating quite a buzz with its interesting pitches and innovative business concepts. Celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit, the show recently featured a hearing aid manufacturing company presenting their idea to the Sharks. The experts were intrigued by the company's products and their overall business plan. Now, the burning question is: did the pitchers manage to seal the deal?

Anupam Mittal mentions 'unconventional funding'

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, WeHear company comes before the Sharks to pitch its unique and patented technology for making cost-effective hearing aids for people who cannot afford surgeries to combat the issue of hearing loss. Hailing from Ahmedabad, WeHear's co-founders Kanishka Patel and Raj Shah put forth their demand of Rs 2.5 crores for 1% equity.

After they present their devices and ideas to the Sharks, they seem impressed but have several queries to ask pitchers. Anupam Mittal grills the pitchers by targeting their funding process. He declares himself out by calling out the ‘unconventional funding’ that the pitchers had acquired earlier.

Peyush Bansal comes with an offer

After listening to the overall idea, WeHear's sales, funding process, and other details, Vineeta Singh mentions being optimistic about it instead of being skeptical like Anupam Mittal. Due to the conflicts in investment and return, she declares herself out.

Aman Gupta explains how he finds providing a valuation of Rs 250 crores on an individual basis expensive and, hence, did not offer any deal to the pitchers. Ritesh Agarwal also has some concerns with the asking price. However, Peyush Bansal comes up with an offer after other Sharks back out. He asks the pitchers about their vision and puts a condition to make India a big focus for the company.

Peyush asks the pitchers about how they are willing to value him as an investor. He offers them Rs 2.5 crore funding for 1 percent equity and 1.5 percent of advisory equity. Lastly, they secure the deal with Bansal as their investor. For the unversed, Peyush Bansal is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lenskart.

