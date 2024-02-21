Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal says THIS after pitcher Vibhuti Arora asks sharks to think about their lovers

Shark Tank India 3 is creating a significant buzz with its intriguing pitches. The show which gives various business owners a channel to showcase their ideas and get investment for their ventures, recently witnessed House of Beauty India owner, Vibhuti Arora. The lady impressed the judges with her pitch on face yoga.

Vibhuti Arora asks sharks to remember their lovers

In the recent episode of the business-based reality show, the audience saw Vibhuti Arora, founder of skincare haven, House of Beauty India. She came on the stage and asked the seasoned investors to do face yoga. While they do so, Vibhuti tells them to think about the lovers they couldn’t marry. Her statement leaves the sharks in fits of laughter. Anupam Mittal reacts to the same and says, “Aap pitch karne aayi hain ya ghar tudwane (You have come here to pitch the idea or break our homes)?” Her ask was Rs 1.5 crore for 1.5% equity.

Sharing details about her business, the entrepreneur revealed that she founded the same in 2018, with a mission to revolutionize skincare. Her brand provides natural, holistic, and non-invasive solutions for skin health and wellness.

Catch a glimpse from Vibhuti Arora’s pitch on Shark Tank India 3:

Anupam praised Vibhuti’s confidence. She said that she was not like this before as she struggled with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation of skin, joints, and organs. Vibhuti also shared her transformation pictures with the judges.

Vineeta Singh criticized the packaging of products and pointed out that ingredients are not mentioned in the bottle. Namita Thapar felt there was no differentiator in her business owing to sales numbers. Vibhuti Arora doesn’t secure any deal from sharks.

In another bid on the same episode, pitchers Saket Saurav and Avneet Singh appeared and presented about their brand which refurbishes old phones and sells them with new warranty. After much negotiation, they sealed a deal with Anupam, Vineeta, and Amit Jain for Rs 2 crore with 1% equity plus 1% royalty until Rs 3 crore is recouped.

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the Sony LIV app.

