Shark Tank India 3: Ashneer Grover’s dig at high number of sharks; says ‘Life mein ek lesson hai…’

Ashneer Grover who often grabs eyeballs with his witty remarks and outspoken behavior has recently taken a jibe at the upcoming season of Shark Tank India. He tweeted about the number of judges on the show. For the unversed, Ashneer appeared as a judge on the inaugural season of Shark Tank India.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Shark Tank India shared a promo in which it was revealed that the number of sharks has doubled in the new season. The third season will have almost 12 judges. The caption of the post read, “This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! (shark and star-eyed emojis) Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Srewvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3.”

Take a look at Ashneer Grover’s post on X:

Ashneer Grover who was removed as a judge from season 2 of Shark Tank India took notice of the teaser and made a direct remark at the number of sharks in Season 3. He called it the “audition” of sharks for Season 4.

The BharatPe co-founder re-shared the promo of Shark Tank India Season 3 and wrote, “Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4 ! Life mein ek lesson hai - don’t change and make the unnecessary problem of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!”

As soon as Ashneer Grover shared his views on the number of sharks going from 6 to 12 in the third installment of Shark Tank India, several users agreed with his thoughts. One user stated, “It just is not the same without Ashneer Grover.” Another said, “Don’t fix what isn’t broken! The original season still remains in a league of its own.” “Maybe the sharks purse this time is less, hence they want different sharks to pitch in at different times to invest (sweat face emoji),” read a comment.

About Shark Tank India

Shark Tank India is the official Indian adaptation of the US show Shark Tank. It is a business-based reality show which aired for the first time in 2021 with Ashneer Grover, Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal as the sharks aka judges. Now, Shark Tank India is coming up with Season 3 in January 2024. It will premiere on Sony TV as well as SonyLIV.

