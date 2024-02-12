This season of Shark Tank India is filled with interesting and one-of-a-kind pitches. In a recent episode, a pitcher will present his brand that creates sunglasses using recycled materials, sharing his innovative ideas and brand vision with the Sharks. When introducing his company, he proudly declares, “My company is the first company in the world that has made sunglasses out of recycled plastics.”

Pitcher introduces sunglasses made from recycled products

The pitcher enters the Shark Tank India 3 stage eating chips. He holds up a sunglass and says, “This is the world's first sunglass that is made from a chips’ packet.” Meanwhile, Shark Anupam Mital comments, "interesting," and Radhika Gupta inquires if this is the first time this technology is being introduced in India or in the entire world. The pitcher confidently states that his brand is a pioneer worldwide.

Pitcher Anish Malpani goes on to explain to the Sharks how he started his business with two desks, two chairs, a stirrer, and a packet of chips in Pune in 2021. He claims that the sunglasses made by his brand are made of 100% recycled materials.

Shark Aman Gupta holds one of the sunglasses and tells the entrepreneur, “Your products are good.”

Advertisement

Watch the promo of the Shark Tank India 3 episode here:

The promo also shows Anupam Mittal asking the pitcher why he is so unenthusiastic about making profits. He asks, “You don’t like profit? Whenever we talked about profit, your expressions changed, you winced. Problem kya hai?”

The episode where the pitcher will introduce the sunglasses made from recycled chips packets will air tonight. Along with him, other interesting brands will be plant-based alternative dairy products, and a revolutionary gadget that reads texts in any languages preferred by the user which is targeted for the visually impaired.

Shark Tank India 3 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 PM on SONY LIV. The current season aired on January 22nd.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Pushpa Impossible fame Karuna Pandey says goodbye to show as she gets eliminated