Shark Tank India 3: DIY cooking kits brand ‘Chefling’ crack Rs 40 lakh deal with four sharks

Shark Tank India 3 is engaging viewers with its enthralling episodes. The show gives various budding business minds a platform to showcase their ideas and get funding for their ventures. The highlight of the recent episode of Shark Tank India 3 turned out to be Rounit Gambhir, a pitcher who invented DIY international recipe kits. He got a four-shark deal on the show.

Rounit Gambhir’s Chefling gets investment from four judges

In the latest episode of the business-based reality show, audiences witnessed an intriguing pitch from Mumbai-based entrepreneur, Rounit Gambhir. He owns Chefling, a brand that offers DIY recipe kits. Rounit began his presentation by offering Sushi to sharks. Anupam Mittal joked about the same and said, “Since 3 years, I have been teaching people to give rishwat (bribe) correctly, aap seekh ke aaye ho (you already know it).” Following this, the pitcher gave details about his business and asked for Rs 40 lakhs for 10% equity.

Rounit revealed that his father used to run a textile manufacturing unit that unfortunately went bankrupt in 2019. With a desire to pursue his own path, the 25-year-old delved into the reasons behind the global failure of DIY kits. He seized the opportunity during lockdown to launch his own brands.

Here’s a glimpse from Rounit Gambhir’s pitch on Shark Tank India 3:

Additionally, Rounit went into detail about what's inside, how much it costs, and the different options for buying his DIY boxes. Talking about his mother, the young entrepreneur said, “My mother is a housewife. I had taken Rs 50,000 from her to start this business. Later, I took Rs 1 lakh from her. So till now, I have only used Rs 1.5 lakhs in my business and have earned Rs 60 lakhs. Initially, we only used to sell Sushi, later we slowly introduced new cuisines.”

Namita Thapar and Azhar Iqbual went on to offer Rs 40 lakhs for 20% equity to Rounit. Later Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain joined in to give a 4 shark deal of Rs 40 lakhs for 16% equity to the Chefling owner.

Shark Tank India 3 streams on the Sony LIV app.

